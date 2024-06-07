It will be challenge for PM Modi, Amit Shah as they are not used to consultation in running govt: Shashi Tharoor on NDA govt.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 16:11 IST
- Country:
- India
It will be challenge for PM Modi, Amit Shah as they are not used to consultation in running govt: Shashi Tharoor on NDA govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ILO Advocates for Effective Governance of Labour Mobility at Doha Dialogue
IMF Concludes 2024 Article IV Consultation with Iceland
IRDAI introduces new corporate governance regulations for insurers
BJP's Vision for Odisha: Bulldozers and 'Double Engine' Governance
Global Political Calendar: Key Diplomacy and Governance Events