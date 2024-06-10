Shiv Sena leader Prataprao Jadhav is MoS (independent charge) of Ayush ministry and MoS health.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 20:05 IST
