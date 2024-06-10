Jitendra Singh back as minister with 6 portfolios, including independent charge for Science and Tech, Earth Sciences; to continue as MoS PMO.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 20:08 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
