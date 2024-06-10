Ashwini Vaishnaw retains railway and Meity portfolios, also gets charge of information and broadcasting ministry.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 20:12 IST
