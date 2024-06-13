Issue concerning sharing of Yamuna water between states is complex, this court doesn't have technical expertise: SC on Delhi water crisis.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 12:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Issue concerning sharing of Yamuna water between states is complex, this court doesn't have technical expertise: SC on Delhi water crisis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IFRC Calls for Ceasefire to Aid Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis
Blazing Minds: Heat Waves and Mental Health Crisis
China's Economy Set for 5% Growth Amid Property Crisis, IMF Reports
Poland Reinstates Buffer Zone Amid Rising Tensions at Belarus Border
S&P says may raise India ratings if fiscal deficit narrows meaningfully and combined deficit of Centre and states falls below 7 pc of GDP.