Upper Yamuna River Board shall convene meeting on Friday and decide on Delhi govt's application for water supply at the earliest, says SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 12:47 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
