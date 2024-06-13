Bangladesh beat Netherlands by 25 runs in T20 World Cup.
PTI | Kingstown | Updated: 13-06-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 23:39 IST
Bangladesh beat Netherlands by 25 runs in T20 World Cup.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INDIA Bloc Poised for Decisive Victory in Lok Sabha Polls
Sanjay Tandon's Debut: Determined to Secure BJP Victory in Chandigarh
Rathika Seelan's Thrilling Victory in Hong Kong PSA Challenge Cup
Kharge Confident in INDIA Bloc's Victory Over Divisive Politics
INDIA Bloc Anticipates Decisive Victory and Swift PM Decision