Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Italy for G7 Summit, bilateral talks with world leaders.
PTI | Bari | Updated: 14-06-2024 03:26 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 03:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Italy for G7 Summit, bilateral talks with world leaders.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Heightened Security for T20 World Cup: Focus on India-Pakistan Match
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa Stuns Magnus Carlsen in Norway Chess
PM Modi's Vision: Transforming India through Fundamental Reforms
Modi's Leadership Revolutionizes India's Path to Development
INDIA Bloc Poised for Decisive Victory in Lok Sabha Polls