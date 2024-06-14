India's forex reserves jump USD 4.307 billion to new all-time high of USD 655.817 billion as on June 7, says RBI.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:11 IST
