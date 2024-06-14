Home Minister Amit Shah calls high-level meeting on Jun 16 to discuss J-K situation; NSA, J-K LG, Army to attend, say sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:57 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
