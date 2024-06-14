Two women dead as wall of three-storey house collapses in Mumbai's Antop Hill: Civic official.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 22:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Two women dead as wall of three-storey house collapses in Mumbai's Antop Hill: Civic official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy at Chandan Jatra: Firecracker Explosion Claims Four Lives
Rajkot Tragedy Probe: ACB Investigates Game Zone Fire Incident
Six Officials Suspended After Jammu Tragedy: Probe Initiated
Heatwave Tragedy in Bihar: Election Officials Among 14 Dead
Engineer Arrested Over Fatal Mumbai Hoarding Collapse Tragedy