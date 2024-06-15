Princess of Wales joins royals on Buckingham Palace balcony as she makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis, reports AP.
PTI | London | Updated: 15-06-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 17:34 IST
Princess of Wales joins royals on Buckingham Palace balcony as she makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Buckingham Palace
- Wales
Advertisement