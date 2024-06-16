80 countries at a Swiss conference agree that territorial integrity' of Ukraine must be basis of any peace agreement, reports AP.
PTI | Geneva | Updated: 16-06-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 17:55 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
