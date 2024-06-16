India to remain engaged with all stakeholders, both parties to contribute to efforts for bringing abiding peace: MEA on Ukraine conflict.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 20:09 IST
India to remain engaged with all stakeholders, both parties to contribute to efforts for bringing abiding peace: MEA on Ukraine conflict.
