Want everybody to know that Priyanka is going to fight from Wayanad and we will stand by commitments that I have made: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 19:45 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
