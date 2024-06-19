Delhi court extends till July 3 judicial custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering case linked to excise 'scam'.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 14:34 IST
