Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajya Sabha chairman on shifting of statues in Parliament.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 15:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajya Sabha chairman on shifting of statues in Parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UNESCO Conducts Capacity-Building Workshop to Enhance India’s Reporting on Intangible Cultural Heritage
Tesla Faces Investor Pressure Amid Strikes and Relocation Disputes
Victory margins in Delhi narrow this time, shows people wanted change: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak.
Samajwadi Party to cancel membership of rebel MLAs who cross voted in Rajya Sabha elections
Controversial Relocation of Iconic Statues Sparks Political Uproar