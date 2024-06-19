Nine people were killed and 46 injured in explosions at a military ammunition depot in Chad's capital, official says, reports AP.
PTI | Ndjamena | Updated: 19-06-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 16:49 IST
