Cabinet approves 1 GW offshore wind energy projects in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu with total outlay of Rs 7,453 cr: I&B Minister.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 19:59 IST
