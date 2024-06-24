SC fixes Jun 26 for hearing Arvind Kejriwal's plea against HC order staying his bail in ED's case linked to alleged excise scam.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 12:37 IST
