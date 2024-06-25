A plane carrying WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange departs Bangkok en route to Saipan after refuelling, reports AP.
PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 25-06-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 20:00 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
