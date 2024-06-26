Disruptions are not part of tradition of Lok Sabha; I hope I won't have to resort to any strict action: Speaker Om Birla.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 12:57 IST
