Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi boycotts Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's tea party on eve of monsoon session of state legislature.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 14:44 IST
- Country:
- India
