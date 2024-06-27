Reform process in Armed Forces should continue to keep it combat ready: President Murmu in Parliament.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 11:36 IST
- Country:
- India
