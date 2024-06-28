I urge PM Modi to hold respectful, good discussion on NEET issue in Parliament as it concerns country's youth: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 11:03 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
