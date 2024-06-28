Parliament should send message to youth that govt, opposition are together in raising concerns of students: Rahul Gandhi on NEET row.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 11:05 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 11:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Parliament should send message to youth that govt, opposition are together in raising concerns of students: Rahul Gandhi on NEET row.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- NEET
- Parliament
- students
- concerns
- unity
- government
- opposition
- youth
- education
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Injured SOG constable shifted to Government Medical College Doda, doctor says condition stable
UNHCR Chief Voices Concerns Over US Asylum Restrictions Amid Rising Global Displacement
As per information, 19 Keralites died in Kuwait fire tragedy, says Kerala government.
Kuwait Fire Claims Lives of Five Tamils, TN Government Steps In
Kerala government to provide Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to families of Keralites who died in Kuwait fire incident.