LG holds emergency meeting on heavy rain, waterlogging in Delhi, takes note of lack of preparedness and response system: LG office.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 14:10 IST
- Country:
- India
