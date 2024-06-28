India's performance on FATF mutual evaluation demonstrates overall stability, integrity of financial system: Finance ministry.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 15:53 IST
India's performance on FATF mutual evaluation demonstrates overall stability, integrity of financial system: Finance ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FATF adopts India's mutual evaluation report on money laundering and terrorist financing at its plenary meet in Singapore.
RBI watchful of emerging risks from cyber hazards, climate change, global spillover: Guv Das in his foreword to Financial Stability Report.
With healthier balance sheets, banks are supporting credit growth: RBI Financial Stability Report
Indian economy and the financial system remain robust and resilient, RBI says in its June Financial Stability Report.