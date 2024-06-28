Shares of Trump Media jump 5 per cent at the opening bell after the first US presidential debate, reports AP.
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 28-06-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 19:07 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
