JD(U) seeks stringent action against paper leak case accused, seeks passage of strong law in Parliament to curb exam irregularities.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 13:57 IST
- Country:
- India
JD(U) seeks stringent action against paper leak case accused, seeks passage of strong law in Parliament to curb exam irregularities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Government Plans Legislation Against Illegal Religious Conversions
Pathways Alliance Faces Uncertainty Amid Anti-Greenwashing Legislation
Kerala to Pioneer Legislation for Domestic Workers' Rights
The Bipartisan Push for America's First Major Data Privacy Legislation
Attorney-General Judith Collins Unveils Secondary Legislation Drafting Toolkit