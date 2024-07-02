Targeting Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi tells speaker that LS, country expect him to take strict action against this 'tradition of lies' in the House.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 17:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Targeting Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi tells speaker that LS, country expect him to take strict action against this 'tradition of lies' in the House.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi Mourns Victims of West Bengal Train Tragedy
\R Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been indicted on a charge of defaming Thailand's monarchy, reports AP.
PM Modi extends Eid-ul-Adha greetings to Kuwait's royal family, prime minister
Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to Enhance Ties in Digital Economy and Green Development
Prime Minister Modi's Vision: Indian Food on Global Dining Tables