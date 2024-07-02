PM Modi in LS condoles loss of many lives at religious congregation in UP's Hathras, says victims will be provided all help.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 18:29 IST
PM Modi in LS condoles loss of many lives at religious congregation in UP's Hathras, says victims will be provided all help.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
