Hemant Soren stakes claim to form govt in Jharkhand; hands over support letter of alliance partners to Guv: Raj Bhavan sources.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 19:43 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
