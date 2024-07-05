Labour leader Keir Starmer officially becomes Britain's new prime minister, after audience with King Charles III.
PTI | London | Updated: 05-07-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 16:53 IST
Labour leader Keir Starmer officially becomes Britain's new prime minister, after audience with King Charles III.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Royal Bonds: UK's King Charles III Hosts Japanese Emperor in Diplomacy Showcase
Nigel Farage's Reform UK: A Rising Force in British Politics
Larry the Downing Street Cat: The Unchanging Heart of British Politics
Count Binface vs. British Politics: The Comedy Candidates
Nigel Farage's Reform UK: Shaking Up British Politics