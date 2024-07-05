Hathras stampede main accused Devprakash Madhukar surrenders before police in Delhi, claims his lawyer.
PTI | Hathras | Updated: 05-07-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 23:53 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
