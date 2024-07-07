Turnout in French legislative elections on track to be highest in over 4 decades. It's 59.7% with 3 hours to go, reports AP.
PTI | Paris | Updated: 07-07-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 20:37 IST
Turnout in French legislative elections on track to be highest in over 4 decades. It's 59.7% with 3 hours to go, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Media Blackout in Andhra Pradesh After Election Results
Amartya Sen: India's Election Results Deny 'Hindu Rashtra'
Assam CM Targets Disruptive Forces Post Election Results
Asian Stocks Wobble Amid U.S. Rate Outlook; Euro Gains On French Election Results
French Stocks Surge Amid Election Results, Euro Strengthens