Words cultivate institutional discrimination, terms like cripple have come to acquire devalued meanings in societal perceptions: SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 11:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Words cultivate institutional discrimination, terms like cripple have come to acquire devalued meanings in societal perceptions: SC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India, Bangladesh reiterate commitment to free, open, inclusive, secure and rules-based Indo-Pacific
PM Modi Promises Inclusive Governance in Third Term with a Swipe at Congress
"Opposition wanted to dictate terms," says Piyush Goyal as consensus evades government on Speaker post
Northern Arc Capital Secures $75 Million Debt from FMO for Inclusive Growth
ED Terms Kejriwal's Bail 'Perverse' Amidst Money Laundering Probe