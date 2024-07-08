SC issues notice on pleas of Delhi Police challenging bail granted to four convicts in murder case of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 13:04 IST
- Country:
- India
SC issues notice on pleas of Delhi Police challenging bail granted to four convicts in murder case of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Veteran Journalist B Muralidhar Reddy Passes Away at 64
Delhi Police arrest three accused involved in Shastri Park murder case
Kerala: Congress MP hits out at CPI(M) over decision to grant remission to convicts in TP Chandrasekharan murder case
Kerala HC Grants Bail to 17 PFI Members in RSS Leader's Murder Case
Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Accused in Shocking Murder Case