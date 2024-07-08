NEET-UG: Pleas in SC seek cancellation of exam, order to NTA to conduct re-test, besides court-monitored probe into 'irregularities'.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 14:35 IST
- Country:
- India
