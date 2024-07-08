NEET-UG 2024: SC directs CBI to submit report indicating status of investigation.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 16:06 IST
- Country:
- India
NEET-UG 2024: SC directs CBI to submit report indicating status of investigation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Slams Modi Government Over Exam Irregularities
CBI Launches Investigation into NEET-UG Exam Irregularities
NEET exam row: Amid backlash, Centre takes proactive steps to ensure transparency
CBI Probes NEET-UG Irregularities: Fresh FIR Filed
CBI registers FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in NEET-UG: Officials.