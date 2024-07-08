Cong leader Rameshwar Oraon, RJD's Satyanand Bhokta, Baidyanath Ram of JMM take oath as ministers in Hemant Soren govt in Jharkhand.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 08-07-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 16:44 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
