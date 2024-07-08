Looking forward to further deepening special and privileged strategic partnership between our nations: PM Modi after landing in Moscow.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:11 IST
Looking forward to further deepening special and privileged strategic partnership between our nations: PM Modi after landing in Moscow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's Air Assault on Kyiv Sparks Defense Response
UAE Assistant Minister for Energy and Sustainability participates in inaugural Athens Riviera Summit 2024
China's Role in Global Climate Goals and the Future of Energy
Tragic Loss: Youth Allegedly Murders 11-Year-Old Over Sister's Defense
French Far-Right Leader Vows Energy Price Reform