One more army personnel succumbs to injuries in Kathua terror attack; Death toll rises to five: Officials.
PTI | Kathua | Updated: 08-07-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 22:07 IST
- Country:
- India
One more army personnel succumbs to injuries in Kathua terror attack; Death toll rises to five: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kathua
- terror attack
- army personnel
- death toll
- injuries
- security
- officials
- casualty
- region
- efforts
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Manipur and Assam Chiefs Meet to Strengthen Border Security Amid Ethnic Violence
Niger's Struggle: Oil Pipeline Dreams Threatened by Diplomatic and Security Crises
Karnal Singh's Guide to Internal Security: A Must-Read for Civil Services Aspirants
Senior Chinese official calls security threats in Pakistan main hazards to CPEC cooperation
Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies