Hamas says ongoing Israeli operations in Gaza City could have 'disastrous repercussions' for the cease-fire talks, reports AP.
PTI | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 08-07-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 23:33 IST
Hamas says ongoing Israeli operations in Gaza City could have 'disastrous repercussions' for the cease-fire talks, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Netanyahu's Partial Ceasefire Plan Fuels Gaza Conflict Tensions
Poland's President Duda Seeks to Strengthen Ties with China Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Growing Tensions: Middle East Conflict Poised to Spill into Lebanon
North Korea Supports Russia Amidst Ukraine Conflict
Philippine Defense Sec Boldly Addresses South China Sea Conflicts