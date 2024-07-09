Media platforms instructed to withdraw ads of 14 products whose manufacturing licenses were suspended: Patanjali Ayurved Ltd tells SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 13:26 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
