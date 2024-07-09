I assure you and world community that India is on side of peace; it gives me hope after listening to you yesterday: PM Modi to Putin.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 09-07-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 16:59 IST
I assure you and world community that India is on side of peace; it gives me hope after listening to you yesterday: PM Modi to Putin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- India
- peace
- Putin
- global
- commitment
- conversation
- optimism
- assurance
- dedication
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Asia Markets Brace for U.S. Inflation Data Amid Global Economic Uncertainty
Global Support for Wealth Tax to Address Inequality and Climate Crisis
Vietnamese Coffee Farmers Combat Record Drought, Global Espresso Prices Set to Rise
Global Markets Waver Amid Inflation Data and Geopolitical Uncertainties
IAEA Chief Highlights Brazil's Crucial Role in Global Nuclear Sector During Key Visit