For a bright future of new generation, peace is most essential: PM Modi to President Putin.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 09-07-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 17:07 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
