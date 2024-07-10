Justice Sanjiv Khanna recuses from considering pleas seeking review of verdict declining legal recognition to same-sex marriage: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 15:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Justice Sanjiv Khanna recuses from considering pleas seeking review of verdict declining legal recognition to same-sex marriage: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Decisions: Major Rulings on Trump, Abortion, and Gun Rights
US News Roundup: Boeing Sanctioned, July Fourth Costs Rise, Supreme Court Decisions and More!
Supreme Court Decision on Idaho Abortion Law Sparks Continued Uncertainty
Supreme Court Decision Sparks Debate on Homeless Policies
High-Stakes Supreme Court Decisions: Trump, Abortion, Guns and More