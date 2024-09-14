New govt yet to complete 100 days, but already it has started works worth nearly Rs 15 lakh-crore: PM Modi at Haryana rally.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 16:42 IST
- Country:
- India
New govt yet to complete 100 days, but already it has started works worth nearly Rs 15 lakh-crore: PM Modi at Haryana rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi to Boost Infrastructure: Vadhvan Port and Fintech Fest 2024
Patel Engineering and RVNL Join Forces for Global Infrastructure Projects
AVP Infracon Limited Secures Significant Infrastructure Contracts in Tamil Nadu
Transnet Secures R5 Bln Loan from NDB to Modernise Freight Rail Infrastructure
Vitera Invests Big in Karnataka to Boost Agriculture Infrastructure