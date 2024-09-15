Man who died recently in Malappuram was infected with Nipah virus: Kerala Health Minister Veena George.
PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 15-09-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 16:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Man who died recently in Malappuram was infected with Nipah virus: Kerala Health Minister Veena George.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nipah
- virus
- Kerala
- Malappuram
- Veena George
- death
- health
- ministry
- infection
- precaution
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health Updates: Polio in Gaza, COVID and Mpox Vaccines, Opioid Settlement, and More
Nation Pays Tribute to Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Death Anniversary
FAIMA Protests for Justice and Safety of Healthcare Workers
Union Minister Urges Farmers to Adopt Organic Fertilizers for Healthier Future
Nigeria’s Battle to Provide Basic Education and Healthcare: A Call for Urgent Reforms